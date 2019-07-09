Tuesday: 90. Hot and more humid. Heat index near 97. Isolated to widely scattered storms develop through the afternoon. Locally heavy rain is possible with some of these storms. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph
This Evening: 80s. Heat index above 90 through sunset. Any lingering showers or storms should be ending around sunset.
Tonight: 77. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Wind: South 5 mph.
Wednesday: 92. Hot and more humid. Heat index could exceed 100. A few early morning showers or storms possible, but the chance is pretty low.
New showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat. Wind: West 4-8 mph.
