Early Afternoon: 67. Mostly cloudy, with spotty light rain or drizzle. Wind: SW to W 5-10 mph.
Late Afternoon through Evening: 60s. More substantial showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front. The most likely area to see rain and thunder will be around the St. Louis Metro to the south and east. Behind the front, winds will pick up and it will turn colder. Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: 44. Showers and storms move out by 10 to 11 PM. Clearing skies, breezy and colder. Wind: NW 15-20 mph
Wednesday: 55. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. It will be blustery and much cooler than normal. Wind: NW 15 mph, a few gusts to 25 mph through midday
