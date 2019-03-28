This Evening: 72. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Winds: South 4-8 mph.

Tonight: 54. Quieter overnight with a chance of spotty showers. Winds: South 4-8 mph. 

Friday: 63. Chance of a few showers through midday. Rain and storms likely by afternoon through Friday night.

Saturday: Falling into the 40s. Scattered showers likely through early afternoon.

Total expected rainfall through Saturday is a solid 1" to 2", with a few spots northwest of St. Louis in the 2" to 3" range.

