Tonight: Low near 50. Mostly cloudy and cool. Rain and storms developing to our west and moving into the metro near or after 7 AM and wet weather continues through the morning. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: High Near 60. Periods of rain and isolated thunder. Watch for the heaviest rain between 8AM and 3PM. Rain tapering off in the late afternoon and evening. Wind: SE around 10 mph.
Friday: High 67. The rescheduled Cardinals Home Opener looks great weather-wise! Expect partly sunny skies, dry weather, and pleasant temperatures.
