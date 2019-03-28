A Flood Watch is in effect for Gasconade, Crawford and Phelps counties through 7 AM Saturday.
Through Sunrise: 50s. Locally heavy rain and storms.
Saturday: 45. Storms are possible through mid-morning, then scattered showers through the afternoon. Breezy and colder. Wind chill readings near freezing for your Saturday evening plans. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Sunday: Low 30/High 48. Sub-freezing morning temperatures may threaten some sensitive early plantings. A sunny, but cold afternoon for the last day of March.
