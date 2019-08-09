This Afternoon: High 87. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few spot storms are possible, mainly near and south of St. Louis. Wind: N 3-7 mph.
This Evening: 80s. Warm and muggy. Wind: NE 5-7 mph.
Tonight: Low 69. Clearing skies and mild. Wind: ENE 3-5 mph.
Saturday: High 89. Mostly sunny. Wind: ESE 5 mph.
Sunday: Low 74/High 90. Be on guard for a hotter and more humid day along with the potential for strong to severe storms. Peak heat index around 102. right now, it looks like we'll see a 30% chance of showers and storms. If storms can get going, large hail and damaging winds will be a threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.