This Afternoon: 60s. Scattered showers. Most rain from the metro area south and east. Rain will diminish into the evening. Wind: North 4-8 mph.
This Evening: Near 60. Low clouds, patchy fog, some drizzle. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 49. A few more showers or an isolated thunderstorm possible through about 1 AM, then clear and cooler. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.
Friday: 68. Sunny and seasonal. A little breezy. Wind: Northwest 15-25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.