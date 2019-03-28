Saturday: 45. Showers & storms are possible through the morning, then scattered showers through the afternoon. Breezy and turning colder. Winds: North 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Low 28. Mostly cloudy then clearing. Turning much colder. Winds NW 10-20 mph.
Sunday: High 48. Sunny but chilly for this time of year. Winds North 5-10 mph.
Monday: Low 32/High 59. Sunny and not as cold.
