Sunday: High 91. Humidity will jump much higher with a peak heat index up to 100 degrees. A few isolated storms are possible (20% chance) this morning, but the better chance (40%) comes this afternoon. There is low risk that some of these storms become strong to severe with damaging winds.
Sunday Night: Low 77. Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds.
Monday: High 97. Scattered storms during the morning, some could be strong to severe. Then clearing skies and getting very hot and humid with a peak heat index up to 110 degrees.
