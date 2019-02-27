A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include the St. Louis metro and could bring slick travel in spots for the morning drive. Light freezing rain can produce a glazing of ice and areas directly south of St. Louis have the better potential to collect 0.10" of ice. Some sleet may be in the mix as well.
Overnight & Thursday Morning: Low 22. A light icy mix of freezing rain and sleet. Slick travel in spots, especially untreated surfaces. The advisory has been expanded to now include the St. Louis metro.
Thursday: 30. Mostly cloudy, cold and dry. We may not get above freezing, thus any slick spots will remain icy.
Friday: Low 25/High 44. Mostly cloudy and a touch warmer but still below normal.
Saturday Night-Sunday Accumulating snow chance. This may impact travel and some forecasts have shown a chance for 3"+, but it's way too early to be confident in snowfall amounts and details. Check back for further updates as we approach the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.