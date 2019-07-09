Today: 90. Hot and more humid. Heat index near 97. Isolated to widely scattered storms develop through the afternoon. Locally heavy rain is possible with some of these storms. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.
This Evening: 80s. Heat index above 90 through sunset. Any lingering showers or storms should be ending around sunset.
Tonight: 76. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Wind: South 5 mph.
Wednesday: 94. Hotter and oppressively humid with little to no wind for relief. The heat index will reach 100 to 105 in the metro, thus a heat advisory has been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM.
There is a very low chance for a few early morning showers or storms. Then we'll need to watch for scattered strong to severe storms in the afternoon to evening.
Hail and wind are the most likely threats and in the St. Louis metro. We're thinking the prime time to be on guard for a severe storm is 5 PM to 8 PM. Stay tuned for timing updates. The cold front will bring lower humidity and a slight cool down Thursday & Friday. Wind: West 4-8 mph.
