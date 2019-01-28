*** Dangerous cold blows in to our area through Wednesday ***
Morning Drive: Near 40. Light rain, breezy and mild. Rain could mix with some light snow late this morning. Winds S 10-20 mph.
Monday: 20s. A dramatic turn. Temperatures falling all day. 20s by this afternoon with Wind Chills in the single digits by sunset. A few snow flurries. Wind NW 15-20 gusting to 30 mph.
Tonight: 8. Bitter cold as temperatures continue to fall overnight. Wind Chills 0 to -10. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.
Tuesday: 21. Cloudy, breezy and cold. A few afternoon snow showers. Wind Chills in the afternoon 0 to 10. Winds NW 10-25 mph.
Tuesday Night: -3. WIND CHILL WATCH. The cold wave bottoms out. Wind Chills -15 to -30.
Wednesday: 7. Dangerous cold. Single digit highs with Wind Chills of -10 to -20. Winds lighten up in the afternoon.
