This Afternoon: 30. Windy and cold. Wind chills in the teens. Flurries possible. Winds: Northwest 15-25.
This Evening: 20s. Chills in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.
Tonight: Teens. Cold. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.
Tuesday: 30. Sunny and cold. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.
