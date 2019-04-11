This Afternoon: High 79. Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph.
Showers and storms develop late this afternoon through the evening. We could see storms west of St. Louis as early as 4 to 5 PM. Storms are forecast to bubble up right on top of the Metro in the 6 to 9 PM time frame then move east.
The storms are expected to organize into a line and as they move east, where we could see the potential for wind damage. There is a low-end severe threat over the Metro and a slightly higher threat in the eastern sections of the News 4 viewing area.
Rain may linger behind, but the severe threat moves east of the metro by the 10 PM.
Tonight: 40s. Rain ending. Windy and much cooler. Wind: S 15-30 mph.
Friday: 60. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.
