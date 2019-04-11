Morning Drive: 67. Mostly cloudy, breezy, dry and mild. Wind: S 15-20 mph.
Thursday: High 79. Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph. Showers and storms moving in from the west beginning late this afternoon through the evening. Wind: S 20-40 mph. There is a low risk of severe storms later this afternoon through this evening.
Tonight: 40s. Rain ending. Windy and much cooler. Wind: S 15-30 mph.
Friday: 60. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind SW 15-20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.