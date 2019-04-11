Morning Drive:  67.  Mostly cloudy, breezy, dry and mild.  Wind:  S 15-20 mph.

Wind Adv

Thursday: High 79. Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph. Showers and storms moving in from the west beginning late this afternoon through the evening. Wind: S 20-40 mph. There is a low risk of severe storms later this afternoon through this evening.

Tonight: 40s.  Rain ending. Windy and much cooler. Wind: S 15-30 mph.

RPM 7 PM
RPM 9 PM
RPM 11 PM

Friday: 60.  Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind SW 15-20 mph.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.