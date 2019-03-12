This Evening: 50s. Scattered showers. Isolated storm possible. Winds: Southeast 10 mph.
Tonight: 48. Scattered showers.
Wind Advisory 10 AM to 7 PM Wednesday. Gusts from 35 to 45 mph likely.
Wednesday: 68. Warmer and windy. Scattered afternoon showers with thunderstorms likely late afternoon and evening. Some may be severe near and south of St. Louis.
Thursday: Low 56/High 66. Isolated morning storms. Then mostly sunny. Winds could be even higher, with gusts near or over 50 mph.
