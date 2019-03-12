Wind Advisory through 7 PM today. Gusts from 35 to 45 mph likely. Keep in mind that stronger winds are likely on Thursday.
This Afternoon: 67. Warmer and windy.
Late Afternoon through Evening: 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a low severe chance, but we'll be watching it closely near and south of St. Louis.
Tonight: 58. Rain ending by midnight.
Thursday: 66. Watch for isolated storms in the morning. Storms may briefly become severe. Turning mostly sunny and windy.
High Wind Watch from 9 AM to 7 PM Thursday. Sustained winds over 40 mph and gusts over 58 mph likely. Tree and power line damage is possible due to these high winds combined with saturated soils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.