Wind Advisory through 7 PM today. Gusts from 35 to 45 mph likely. Keep in mind that stronger winds are likely on Thursday.

This Afternoon: 67. Warmer and windy.

Late Afternoon through Evening: 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. There is a low severe chance, but we'll be watching it closely near and south of St. Louis.

Tonight: 58. Rain ending by midnight.

Thursday: 66. Watch for isolated storms in the morning. Storms may briefly become severe. Turning mostly sunny and windy.

High Wind Watch from 9 AM to 7 PM Thursday. Sustained winds over 40 mph and gusts over 58 mph likely. Tree and power line damage is possible due to these high winds combined with saturated soils.

High Wind Watch

