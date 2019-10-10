This Afternoon: 75. Chance of showers and a few storms. Cloudy, warm and a little breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph
This Evening: Low 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms. Low risk for a severe storm.
Through Sunrise Friday: 64. Scattered showers and storms. Mild. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday. Falling Temps. Near 50 by early afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms in the morning. Rain moves east and tapers off early in the afternoon. Breezy and colder. Wind W 15-25 mph.
Friday Evening: 40s. Clearing skies and chilly! Wind: W 10 mph
