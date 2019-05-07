Morning Drive: 60. Showers and a few storms are confined to the southern part of the viewing area, well south of St. Louis. Wind: SE 5 mph
Tuesday: 77. Cloudy with new scattered storms developing. The storms will be spotty so lots of dry time. Storms that do form may become severe during the afternoon into the evening. Wind: E/NE 10 mph.
Tonight: 62. Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible through the evening. It should be mostly dry by late tonight. Wind: E/SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 80. Spotty showers and storms with lots of dry time in between. Locally heavy rain and a few severe storms are possible. A breezy afternoon. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
Heavy rain is anticipated over a large part of the basins that feed the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers today through Thursday. This should result in a second round of crests along these rivers by later this week or into next week. Stay tuned for river forecast updates. Check KMOV.com/rivers for additional flooding details.
