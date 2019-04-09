This Evening: Near 70. Partly sunny, warm and breezy. Winds: Southeast 15-25.
Tonight: Low 65. Breezy and mild. Wind: Southeast 15-25 mph.
Thursday: High 79. Even warmer and windy. Late afternoon and evening showers and storms will develop and move from west to east, primarily from St. Louis through the eastern half of the KMOV viewing area. There is a low chance of a few severe storms with the primary threat being damaging winds. We will likely get the Cardinals day game in before rain threatens. Wind: South 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.
Friday: Low 46/High 59. Breezy and cooler. Winds: Southwest 15-20, gusts to 30 mph.
