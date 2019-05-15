This Afternoon: 90. Hot. Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit humid. Normal high is 76. Wind: Southwest 10-20 mph.
This Evening: 80s. Warm and a bit muggy. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.
Tonight: 69. Mostly clear and mild. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.
Friday: 92. Mostly sunny and hot. Record high is 94. Normal high is 77.
Weekend Storm Update:
A stray storm near and northwest of St. Louis is possible Saturday afternoon, but most storms will be northwest of the metro. A lowest level 1 severe threat is focused on storms moving in Saturday night into Sunday morning. These storms should be weakening as they move through, but we'll be on guard for a low severe threat at night.
Storms could re-strengthen east of St. Louis Sunday afternoon as they move out of our area. There is still time for changes, so check back for updates.
