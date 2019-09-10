Heat Advisory for the St. Louis Metro from noon today through 7 PM Thursday
Today: High 94. Hot and humid. Heat index from 96 to 101. Sunny early then turning partly cloudy. Slight chance for a few spot storms in the heat of the afternoon. Any storms out there will fade with sunset. Wind: SSW 10 mph
Wednesday and Thursday: Low Mid-70s/High Low 90s. July-like heat and humidity. Heat index in the upper 90s to just above 100.
