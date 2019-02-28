A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Noon today for much of the News 4 viewing area.
Morning Drive: 22. Freezing rain sleet and snow continues through the morning. Wind: North 4-8 mph.
Thursday: 30. The winter mix ending for most areas around lunch time. Wind: North 4-8 mph.
Tonight: 25. Mostly cloudy, cold and dry. Wind: North - 5 mph.
Friday: 44. Mostly cloudy and a touch warmer but still below normal.
Saturday Night-Sunday Accumulating snow chance. This may impact travel and some forecasts have shown a chance for 3"+, but it's way too early to be confident in snowfall amounts, timing and placement. Check back for further updates as we approach the weekend.
