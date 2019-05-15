Morning Drive: 63. Mild and dry under clear skies. Some patchy fog well east of St. Louis. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 90. Hot. Mostly sunny, breezy and a bit humid. Record high is 93 and normal is 76. Wind: Southwest 10-20 mph.
Tonight: 68. Mostly clear and mild with a touch of the muggies. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Friday: 90. Mostly sunny and hot. Record high is 94.
We're also watching a potential for strong to severe storms on Sunday. While the latest timing trend is focused on the morning, check back for updates as we get better data and home in on the severity and timing.
