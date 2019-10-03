This Evening: Dropping Into Lower 60s. Partly cloudy, dry, and cool. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Low 50. Jacket weather! Partly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: High 68. Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Low 56/High 76. Increasing clouds with a chance for a few showers and rumble of thunder during the afternoon to evening.
Sunday: Low 56/High 71. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Keep an eye on the rain update, but for now the chance of scattered showers is more likely south of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.