Freezing rain and sleet leading to travel troubles across the area this morning. Winter Weather advisory in effect through noon.
Today: High 36. Mainly freezing rain, with sleet at times, through the morning hours. Icing will cause slick roadways, driveways, sidewalk and parking lots. Avoid travel if possible. By lunch time, temperatures are expected to warm above freezing and conditions will improve. Expect dry weather from early afternoon through this evening.
Tonight: Low 32. Rain likely.
Monday: High 43. Rain likely.
