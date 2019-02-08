Saturday: High 34. Sunny. Winds: East 5-8 mph.
Quick hit of a wintry mix may cause slippery travel Sunday morning.
Saturday Night: Low 23. Cloudy. Chance of a wintry mix after 4 AM in St. Louis a touch earlier to the southwest.
Sunday: High 36. Expect a quick hit of a wintry mix, mainly 4 AM to Noon in the metro. This quick hit may include snow, sleet or some freezing rain depending on your location. Due to very cold ground temperatures, roads may turn slick rapidly making travel slippery during this time period. Then it warms above freezing in the afternoon. Rain is expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
We need to watch the Sunday night to Monday morning time period for the potential for another round of a wintry mix. There is a chance of more sleet or freezing rain during the morning commute. Stay tuned!
