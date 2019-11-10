Sunday Night: Low 35. Rain moves in after midnight. Winds North 7-11, gusts to 20 mph.
Monday: Afternoon Temperatures in the 20s. Falling temperatures, breezy north winds gusting to 30 mph. Early morning rain mixes with and changes over to snow between 8-10am in the St. Louis area. Snow ends during the afternoon. Accumulations generally about 1" but some locations could get up to 2". Ground temps are warm so accumulations should be confined mainly to grassy and elevated surfaces. BUT the rapid fall of temperatures could result in a flash freeze of untreated roads and other surfaces so some travel impacts are possible.
Monday Night: Low 15. Clearing skies, bitterly cold. Wind chills dropping to around 2 degrees. Winds North 10-20, gusts to 30 mph
Tuesday: High 27. Sunny and dry but temperatures running about 30 degrees below average. Winds NW 6-13, gusts to 20 mph.
