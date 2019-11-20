Morning Drive: 54. Scattered showers. Breezy and cool. Wind: S 15-20 mph
Thursday: 64. Another brief round of showers around midday. Breezy. High temperature may be reached by lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures falling into the 50s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph
Tonight: 37. Rain showers mainly south of St. Louis. Wind: N 8-12 mph
Friday: 45. A much colder day. Partly Cloudy. Rain and a Winter mix move in from the southwest Friday night. Wind NE 5-10 mph
