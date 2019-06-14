Morning Drive: 53. Cool and dry. Wind: S 8-12 mph
Friday: 79. Sunny to start. Turning mostly cloudy. Chance for rain later this afternoon through this evening. Wind: S 10-18 mph
Saturday: 84. Weather Alert Day: Scattered showers and storms in the morning. Current guidance shows the rain moving out just in time for the parade at noon. If you plan to arrive well before the parade (and you should) the rain/storm risk appears much higher. There should be several hours of dry time in the afternoon. It will be a warm and humid afternoon. There is a low risk that a few of the storms could become severe.
Saturday Night: 70. Showers and storms likely overnight. Some of the storms could be severe.
Sunday: 85. Warm and humid with a chance of rain and storms. There is a risk of a few severe storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.