Morning Drive: 40s. cloudy, breezy and not as cold. Winds: South 10-15 mph.
Valentine's Day: Near 60. Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Slight chance for a spot shower or sprinkle late afternoon to early evening. Temperatures begin to fall quickly in the evening. Colder for Valentine's evening plans. Winds: South southwest 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Near 20. Much colder. Cloudy, breezy and dry. Wind: NW 8-12 mph.
Friday: 28. Snow moves in from the west arriving in the metro area around lunchtime. Snow showers expected to continue through the evening with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Wind: North-10 mph.
There is still some uncertainty on a chance for snow Friday afternoon and evening so watch for more updates. Early estimates look to be around 1-3" of snow. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in, especially areas south. Cold and dry in the morning. Watch for snow or a wintry mix in the afternoon to evening. Mostly snow for St. Louis with a better chance for a mix south.
