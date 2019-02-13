This Afternoon. 50. Some high clouds mixed with sunshine. Winds: South 10 mph.
This Evening: 40s. Partly cloudy. Winds: South 10 mph.
Tonight: 41. Mostly cloudy. Winds: South 10 mph.
Valentine's Day: 59. Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Chance of a few afternoon or evening light showers or sprinkles. Temperatures begin to fall quickly in the evening. Winds: South southwest 15-25 mph.
Accumulating snow and/or ice possible Friday afternoon through Friday night. Impacts to travel possible, especially Friday evening.
