This Evening: Near 60. The steady rain pushes east of St. Louis and out of the area eventually. It leaves behind low clouds and drizzle. Then a quick shower is possible late tonight, for St. Louis near or after 10 PM, as a clearing front moves in. This front will bring a chill but clear skies by morning. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.
Friday: Low 49/High 68. A chilly start, but sunny and mild in the afternoon. A little breezy. Wind: Northwest 15-25 mph.
Saturday: Low 50/High 69. A cool morning and cloudy with mid-morning rain developing. Rain moves out early afternoon. Then a quick shower or thunderstorm is possible late afternoon-early evening as a cold front pushes through. The late day rain threat won't last long, but may have some thunder.
Sunday: Low 46/High 63. A chilly start and a cool but dry afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
