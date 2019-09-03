Morning Drive: 71. Dry and mild. Patchy fog. Wind: S/SE 3 mph
Tuesday: 92. Hot and humid. Heat index near 100. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 68. A chance of showers and storms. If any can get going they could become severe. Wind: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: 78. Sunny, cooler and less humid. Wind: N 10 mph.
