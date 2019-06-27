Morning Drive: 73. Warm and muggy. Clear skies Wind: South 5 mph

Friday: 91. Hot and humid with a heat index near 97. Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight:  74.  Clear skies, warm and muggy. Heat Index: upper 90s. Wind: S 4-8 mph

Saturday:  93. Hot and humid with sunny skies. Wind: S 5-10 mph

Sunday 72/93.  Hot and humid under sunny skies. Heat Index: upper 90s 

