Morning Drive: 73. Warm and muggy. Clear skies Wind: South 5 mph
Friday: 91. Hot and humid with a heat index near 97. Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: 74. Clear skies, warm and muggy. Heat Index: upper 90s. Wind: S 4-8 mph
Saturday: 93. Hot and humid with sunny skies. Wind: S 5-10 mph
Sunday 72/93. Hot and humid under sunny skies. Heat Index: upper 90s
