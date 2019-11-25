This Afternoon: 68. Sunny and mild. Wind: SSW 10 mph
This Evening: 50s. Comfortably cool. Wind: S 5 mph
Tonight: 45. Clouds increasing. A few spotty light showers by sunrise. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: 61. Spotty light rain showers possible from the morning through the afternoon. Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday Late Afternoon & Evening: Scattered thunderstorms likely. St. Louis Metro will see the best chance of storms from 6 to 9 PM, a bit earlier to the southwest and a bit later to the east. Stay tuned for timing adjustments. A few storms could be severe. Isolated tornadoes will be part of the threat, along with hail and damaging winds.
Tuesday Evening-Wednesday Morning: Non-thunderstorm winds crank up. Gusts over 40 mph are likely. Much colder with temperatures falling back into the 40s.
