Tonight: 71. Scattered storms develop overnight with a low severe risk. While there is a chance of severe weather, the storms should be rather scattered and not a strong line of storms. This reduces our severe risk, but we'll be on guard for a severe storm or two in the area through mid-morning.
Wednesday: 87. Morning storms move out, then scattered storms may redevelop in the afternoon and evening. They may be strong to severe if the atmosphere can recover from lingering morning storms and clouds. If clouds linger that will help to stabilize the atmosphere and keep the storm intensity down.
Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
