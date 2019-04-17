Morning Drive: Low 60s. Scattered storms and showers continue in parts of the area. The severe threat will be much lower through 7 AM, but we'll still be on guard for an isolated severe storm.
Thursday: Mid-50s by Midday. Falling temperatures as storms diminish in the morning. More rain is possible Thursday as scattered showers develop in the afternoon to early evening. Breezy, Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph.
Tonight: 45. Cloudy and much cooler. A few light showers possible mainly south and east pf St. Louis. Wind: N 10-15 mph.
Friday: 59. Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few chilly sprinkles mainly south and east of St. Louis. Wind: N 10-15 mph.
