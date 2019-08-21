Flash Flood Watch from 7 PM tonight through 10 AM Thursday. Some locations may pick up 2" to 4"+ of rainfall.
This Evening: 80s. Storm threat increases. A few storms may become severe. Rain and storm chances ramp up after 8 PM and could impact the Cardinals game. Wind: ENE 3-7 mph
Tonight: 72. Scattered showers and storms overnight. Some may produce locally heavy rainfall and some storms may train over the same areas. This would cause some locations to see 2" to 4" of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts possible. Other locations may not see 2" of rain. Wind: Light and variable
Thursday: 83. Morning rain and storms likely, then a chance of new showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Afternoon storms may become severe south of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.