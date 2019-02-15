Winter Weather Advisory through tonight.

WW ADV

Today: 25. The line between little to no snow and a couple inches will cut through the St. Louis metro. Road conditions will vary across the area with the heavier snow focused near and south/southwest of St. Louis. Snow is spreading in from the west and south. Best chance of snow will be along and south of I-70 through the evening. Again areas north/northeast will not see much or any snow.

RPM 5 PM
RPM 7 PMM

Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible with the highest totals and a few spots of 4" focused just to the southwest of St. Louis. Look for a sharp drop in snow totals north/northeast of St. Louis. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Snow Map

Tonight: 18. Cloudy and cold. Winds: North 4-8 mph.

Saturday: 36. Partly cloudy. Chance of snow late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Potential for slick travel late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.0

Sat PM RPM

Sunday: 28/40. Chance for some light snow or mix mainly north of St. Louis.

