Winter Weather Advisory through tonight.
Today: 25. The line between little to no snow and a couple inches will cut through the St. Louis metro. Road conditions will vary across the area with the heavier snow focused near and south/southwest of St. Louis. Snow is spreading in from the west and south. Best chance of snow will be along and south of I-70 through the evening. Again areas north/northeast will not see much or any snow.
Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible with the highest totals and a few spots of 4" focused just to the southwest of St. Louis. Look for a sharp drop in snow totals north/northeast of St. Louis. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 18. Cloudy and cold. Winds: North 4-8 mph.
Saturday: 36. Partly cloudy. Chance of snow late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Potential for slick travel late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.0
Sunday: 28/40. Chance for some light snow or mix mainly north of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.