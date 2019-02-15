Winter Weather Advisory through Midnight
Through this evening: 20s. Snow tapers off this evening with totals around 1-2" in the St. Louis metro, though lower totals north/northeast of the metro. Higher totals around 2 to 3 inches will be focused to the south/southwest of St. Louis with some isolated 4" spots. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 18. Dry overnight. Cloudy then partly cloudy and cold. Winds: North 4-8 mph.
Saturday: 38. Partly cloudy and above freezing so our most recent snow will melt.
Saturday Evening & Night: Upper 20s to Near 30. There is a chance of light snow or light freezing rain late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Current timing looks to be 9 PM to midnight for the St. Louis metro for potential slick travel to begin. An inch or less and a light glazing is possible from Saturday night to early Sunday morning.
Sunday: Low 28/High 39. Chance for some light snow, light freezing rain tapering off in the morning. Impacts won't last long as it melts with quickly rising temperatures above freezing after sunrise.
