Just a heads up as we look ahead to the weekend, that we are tracking another potential for snow. A smaller storm Thursday, that may turn out to be mostly rain and then a larger system with potential for snow Friday night-Saturday night.
The Weekend storm system is too uncertain this far out for details. Precipitation may begin as rain Friday evening then change over to snow Friday night and Saturday ending early Sunday morning.
It is possible that our region will see another accumulating snow, but that is highly dependent on storm track and Arctic air. Latest models are not showing as much snow as we just had, but at least a potential for some snow to shovel. However, the energy for this potential snow maker is still in the northern Pacific Ocean near the Aleutian Islands. It is entirely too early to talk about accumulations, timing and types of precipitation. We'll be tracking the changes with every model run and we'll keep you up to date.
Arctic Air also looks to hit us this weekend into early next week. We could end up with the coldest air of the season Sunday-Monday.
Tonight: Low 27. Mostly cloudy, patchy dense fog, watch for slick spots as temperatures will be below freezing. Winds: Southwest 3-5 mph.
Tuesday: High 39. Partly to mostly cloudy and a little warmer. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.
Wednesday: Low 32/High 39. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5 mph.
Thursday: Low 35/High 39. Rain showers likely, we'll have to watch areas north of St. Louis that could see a brief period of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet or light snow.
