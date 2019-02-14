Tonight: Near 20. Much colder. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM Friday through Friday night.
Friday: 28. Snow moves in from the west. Arrival in the metro area around lunchtime. Snow showers expected to continue through the evening making the Friday afternoon and evening drive snowy and slick.
Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Look for a sharp drop in snow totals north/northeast of St. Louis. Some spots just south and southwest of St. Louis may see 4 inches. Winds: North 10 mph.
The bulk of the snow will fall by 7 PM. Any snowy main roads should be much better Saturday morning. Again, areas north/northeast won't see much snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.