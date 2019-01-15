This Afternoon: High 36. Cloudy skies. Winds: Southwest 3-7 mph.
Tonight: Low 32. Patchy fog and a little drizzle. Watch for slick spots again.
Wednesday: High 38. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5 mph.
Three big weather stories this week: Midweek rain Thursday with some ice possible north, potential weekend snow followed by dangerous cold.
Wednesday night into Thursday:
We will see rain spread into the region. Most areas will see cold rain showers through early Thursday afternoon. Areas north of St. Louis need to watch for more of a freezing rain/sleet mix. Right now, minor ice accumulations are possible from Troy to Bowling Green, MO over to Carlinville, IL. While it looks like mainly rain for St. Louis, let's keep an eye on this.
Friday night through Saturday night:
Right now it looks as if precipitation begins as rain Friday evening. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty about precipitation type Friday night into Saturday morning. Mainly snow is expected Saturday ending Saturday night. Flurries are possible Sunday. While this is what we're seeing now, it is still too early to nail down storm timing.
It is possible that our region will see another accumulating snow, but that is highly dependent on storm track and Arctic air. Latest models are not showing as much snow as we just had, but at least a potential for some snow to shovel. We'll be tracking the changes with every model run and we'll keep you up to date.
Sunday into Monday:
Unlike last weekend, this storm will usher in dangerous cold and gusty winds. winds will crank up late Saturday into Sunday, gusting over 30 MPH. We can expect single-digit lows Sunday morning with highs in the teens. wind chill readings will remain below zero.
Below-zero lows are possible in parts of the area Monday morning with a low close to zero around the Metro MLK Day morning.
