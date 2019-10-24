This Evening: 40s. Cloudy and cool. Spotty light rain showers may linger. Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: 44. A chance for a few sprinkles, rain tapering off. Wind: N 5-10 mph
Friday: 55. Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: NE 4-8 mph
Saturday: Low 46/High 53. A cold rain, showers in the morning to afternoon and some lighter rain may linger into the evening before drying out.
Sunday: Low 45/High 64. Dry under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.
