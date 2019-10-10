This Evening: Low 70s. Scattered showers and a few storms. Low risk for a severe storm near and west/northwest of St. Louis.
Tonight-Friday Morning: 60s Falling to Upper 40s. Scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will fall quickly from the 60s to near 50 in St. Louis between 4AM and 8AM. Turning breezy in the morning and much colder. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph
Friday: Upper 40s. Scattered showers in the morning ending early afternoon for St. Louis later in the afternoon for areas east. Breezy and chilly, the temperature will hover in the upper 40s most of the afternoon. Wind: West 15-25 mph.
Friday Evening: 40s. Clearing skies and chilly! Wind: W 10 mph
Saturday: Low 38/High 60. Our coldest air yet Saturday morning, but not quite the record which is 31 from 1987. However, we'll be well below the normal low of 50 and the normal high of 70. Sunshine all day and breezy. Winds: Southwest 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Low 45/High 68. A chilly start and warmer day. Sunny skies. Winds: Southwest 8-12 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.