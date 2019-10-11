Morning Drive: Falling into the 40s. Scattered showers. Temperatures will fall through the morning commute. Wind: W 10-18 mph
Friday: Mid/Upper 40s. Rain ending early afternoon for St. Louis later in the afternoon for areas east. Breezy and chilly, the temperature will hover in the upper 40s most of the afternoon. Wind: West 15-25 mph
Tonight: 39. Coldest morning yet under clear skies. Wind: W 4-8 mph
Saturday: 63. A cool but sunny and dry day. Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: 47/67. A chilly start then a little warmer. Sunny skies. Winds: Southwest 8-12 mph.
