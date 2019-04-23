This Evening: Near 60. A lingering shower possible, but most rain will taper off and it will remain cloudy and cool.
Tonight: 55. Cloudy Skies and patchy dense fog in spots near sunrise. Wind: Light north.
Thursday: 69. Morning fog, then a cloudy day. A slight chance for a shower in St. Louis, bulk of the rain will be southeast. Then late evening a quick shower possible from 9-11 PM before clearing out for Friday morning.
Friday: Low 50/High 72. A cool start, but sunny and warming nicely.
