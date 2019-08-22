This Evening: Low 70s. Spotty showers may linger early this evening, then shift south as we move into tonight. Wind: NE 5 mph
Tonight: 68. Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers south of St. Louis. Wind: NE 5 mph
Friday: 82. Partly to Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers and storms south of St. Louis. Wind: ENE 10 mph
Saturday: Low 63/High 81. Partly cloudy and dry.
